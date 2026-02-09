How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Two teams desperate for a win to get back on track in the Premier League meet on Tuesday as Spurs host Newcastle.

WATCH — Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle

Thomas Frank’s Spurs lost 2-0 at Manchester United on Saturday as captain Cristian Romero was sent off and he let down his team. Spurs are now seriously in the relegation scrap as they sit just six points above the bottom three and despite reaching the Champions League last 16, Frank has to start picking up wins in the league. Fast.

Newcastle lost 3-2 at home to Brentford on Saturday as Eddie Howe was booed by some home fans as they continue to underperform. Newcastle have made the Champions League playoff round but sit just four points above Spurs heading into this game and despite injuries impacting them all season, Howe is under pressure.

For live updates and highlights throughout Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Tuesday (February 10)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Spurs are still without James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Bergvall, Richarlison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pedro Porro, Ben Davies and Kevin Danso, while Romero is suspended and Djed Spence is battling to be fit. All of that adds extra pressure on Frank as he will likely go with the same starting lineup as the defeat at United on Saturday with Dragusin coming in for Romero. Solanke will lead the line up top and be supported by two of Kolo Muani, Simons and Odobert with Gallagher breaking forward from midfield.

Newcastle team news, focus

Fabian Schar, Tino Livramento, Joelinton and Emil Krafth remain out, while Lewis Miley and Anthony Gordon are being assessed. Howe will mix things up a little bit after the poor display at home against Brentford and it’s likely he starts Woltemade, Burn, Elanga and Ramsey.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle prediction

This is going to be pretty intense and tight given that both teams know how important a win will be. Spurs have fewer options off the bench but will likely be shattered. Go for an away win. Spurs 1-3 Newcastle.