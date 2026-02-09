How to watch Aston Villa vs Brighton live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Aston Villa have gone two games without a win but they can still hang in the title race with a win against struggling Brighton on Wednesday.

WATCH — Aston Villa v Brighton

Unai Emery’s side took the lead at Bournemouth on Saturday but drew 1-1 as injuries have hit Villa hard at precisely the moment they looked like challenging Arsenal and City for the title. Still, they look set for a top four finish if they can get back on track quickly and their new signings can settle in.

Brighton lost 1-0 at home to bitter rivals Crystal Palace on Sunday and some of the Seagulls faithful have turned on young manager Fabian Hurzeler. Brighton have won just once in their last 12 league games and with the players they have it’s clear they should have more points on the board.

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday (February 11)

Venue: Villa Park — Aston, Birmingham

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Aston Villa team news, focus

Morgan Rogers is their main star with John McGinn, Youri Tielemans and Boubacar Kamara all missing through injury. He scored a beauty at the weekend and keeps on delivering. Villa need new signings Abraham and Luiz (both re-signing for Villa) and returning loanee Leon Bailey to deliver big performances straight away as Emery will rotate the lineup.

Brighton team news, focus

Adam Webster, Solly March, Stefanos Tzimas, Yasin Ayari and Mats Wieffer are out injured, while center back Jan Paul van Hecke remains a doubt. Brighton have so many wonderful attacking players but Hurzeler can’t seem to find a way to get them all in the team at the same time and there’s a real lack of fluidity and confidence in attack.

Aston Villa vs Brighton prediction

Expect Villa to get back to winning ways and score early to set the tone. Aston Villa 3-1 Brighton.