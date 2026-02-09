 Skip navigation
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 9, 2026 05:31 AM

Sean Dyche’s Nottingham Forest simply have to beat bottom club Wolves on Wednesday to give themselves a little bit of breathing space above the relegation zone.

WATCH Nottingham Forest v Wolves

Forest lost 3-1 at relegation rivals Leeds on Friday and given West Ham’s win at Burnley on Saturday, all of a sudden they are just three points above the bottom three. Forest are going well in the Europa League but staying in the Premier League is Dyche’s main aim and they just have to beat Wolves. If they do they then drag Spurs into the relegation scrap too.

Rob Edwards’ side sit on eight points and are 18 points behind Forest, and safety, ahead of this game. They lost 3-1 at home to Chelsea on Saturday as they gave away two penalty kicks in the first half and were their own worst enemies once again. Wolves never give up but they’re making too many big mistakes.

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday (February 11)
Venue: City Ground — Nottingham
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

John Victor, Chris Wood and Nicolo Savona remain out injured, while Murillo and Matz Sels are struggling with injury. New signing Stefan Ortega will continue in goal, while Dyche has a lot of options in attack and another new signing, Lorenzo Lucca, scored at Leeds and could get the nod up top.

Wolves team news, focus

New signings Adam Armstrong and Angel Gomes gave Wolves a boost at the weekend and the duo of Tolu Arokodare and Matheus Mane have been buzzing around in attack. Center back Toti Gomes is out injured, while midfielder Andre is a doubt.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves prediction

This feels like a comfortable home win for Forest as they will seize the opportunity to ease some pressure on themselves. Nottingham Forest 3-1 Wolves.