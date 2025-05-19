Chris Simms’ 2025 QB Countdown: Full rankings, tiers, breakdowns ahead of the 2025 NFL season

Free agency and the draft have come and gone, meaning the dog days of the NFL offseason are approaching.

But don’t worry! Chris Simms is placing the 46 best quarterbacks in football into tiers, providing fans one place to compare and contrast their favorite signal-callers heading into training camp.

Last year, Simms ranked the top-40 quarterbacks in football, but he is changing things up in 2025, grouping the league’s best into tiers on a pyramid.

His first three tiers are The Caretakers, Backup Supremes and Wow or Whoa. Keep reading to see which 15 quarterbacks form the foundation of his pyramid, and stay tuned to see the rest of Simms’ tiers in the coming weeks!

The Caretakers

This tier is a “sturdy base” that consists of “dependable” and “reliable” quarterbacks. While these field general can be trusted to play a few games in a pinch, “you don’t want them to lead your team for too long.”

Gardner Minshew (Kansas City Chiefs)

Out of all the quarterbacks in this tier, Simms would take Minshew to lead his team on a game-winning drive late in a game.

Aidan O’Connell (Las Vegas Raiders)

Simms is “not giving up on” O’Connell, a “big guy” with a “pretty damn good arm.” The Purdue walk-on has “some untapped potential” and could be a good replacement for Geno Smith if needed.

Andy Dalton (Carolina Panthers)

Dalton has “no ego” and is a great mentor for young quarterback Bryce Young.

Mac Jones (San Francisco 49ers)

Simms is high on Jones, a talented thrower who “knows how to locate the ball in the proper areas.” Simms predicts that with a full season under Kyle Shanahan, the 2021 first-round pick could have a legitimate NFL future.

Tyrod Taylor (New York Jets)

Taylor has been “around a lot of great quarterbacks” and “there is a reason why teams sign him year after year after year” to back up their starters.

Jarrett Stidham (Denver Broncos)

Stidham “could be maybe something more” if he gets an opportunity to start for an extended period of time.

Other quarterbacks in this tier include Kenny Pickett (Cleveland Browns), Cooper Rush (Baltimore Ravens), Mason Rudolph (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Jimmy Garoppolo (Los Angeles Rams).

Backup Supremes

This tier includes four of the best backups in football. While each quarterback has some serious limitations, they all have at least one physical trait that is very, very good.

Joe Flacco (Browns)

Flacco’s arm is great and his resume is impressive, but he makes far too many mistakes. At 40 years old, Simms knows what he is getting in Flacco and isn’t too impressed.

Malik Willis (Green Bay Packers)

Willis is a dynamic two-way quarterback who “has untapped potential and is going up in a big way.” The 25-year-old needs to be more consistent if he wants to take the next step in Green Bay.

Jameis Winston (New York Giants)

With a “super talented arm,” Winston sometimes looks like “one of the best players in football.” However, Simms does not trust the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Marcus Mariota (Washington Commanders)

Mariota is mobile, consistent and skilled, but also limited. The savvy veteran has a strong arm and “can make some plays” when needed.

Wow or Whoa?

This tier features just one quarterback, and it is a divisive one.

Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts)

While Simms wants to rank Richardson higher, there are serious flaws that cause real concern. Entering a “huge” third NFL season, the 22-year-old will have to improve his mechanics and if he wants to become a reliable starter.

