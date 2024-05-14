 Skip navigation
GOLF: MAY 13 PGA Championship - Practice Round
PGA Championship: Weather forecast at Valhalla Golf Club
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill
U.S. Alpine skier Breezy Johnson suspended for whereabouts failures
St. Louis Cardinals v Milwaukee Brewers
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: All Gasser, no brakes

nbc_pft_mvsbills_240514.jpg
Valdes-Scantling reportedly heading to Buffalo
nbc_pft_billsrephireparry_240514.jpg
Parry reportedly working for BUF is ‘new frontier’
nbc_pft_sfnyjweek1_240514.jpg
Jets traveling to 49ers for Week 1 MNF opener

GOLF: MAY 13 PGA Championship - Practice Round
PGA Championship: Weather forecast at Valhalla Golf Club
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill
U.S. Alpine skier Breezy Johnson suspended for whereabouts failures
St. Louis Cardinals v Milwaukee Brewers
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: All Gasser, no brakes

nbc_pft_mvsbills_240514.jpg
Valdes-Scantling reportedly heading to Buffalo
nbc_pft_billsrephireparry_240514.jpg
Parry reportedly working for BUF is ‘new frontier’
nbc_pft_sfnyjweek1_240514.jpg
Jets traveling to 49ers for Week 1 MNF opener

Chris Simms’ 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown: Full rankings and breakdowns ahead of the 2024 NFL season

  
Published May 14, 2024 09:25 AM

The 2024 NFL season is right around the corner and as usual Chris Simms is here to get you prepped and ready. Whether you’re a casual viewer or a die-hard fan the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast has all of the latest news surrounding the upcoming season.

This month features Simms’ highly anticipated Top 40 Quarterback countdown. Each week Simms will give in-depth players breakdowns and rankings all leading up to the reveal of his top four quarterbacks for 2024 on Monday, June 10. See below for the first handful of players ranked in Chris Simms’ 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown.

Be sure to subscribe to Chris Simms Unbuttoned for more on the 2024 NFL season as well as an unfiltered look at the NFL, featuring player access, unabashed opinion, X&O film breakdown and stories from a life in and around football.

RELATED: NFL Schedule Release Updates 2024 - Kickoff game, international games, primetime schedule and more

Chris Simms’ 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown:

36. Jacoby Brissett, New England

37. Joe Flacco, Indianapolis

38. Kenny Pickett, Philadelphia

39. Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas

40. Jarrett Stidham, Denver

Simms’ Favorite Picks from 2024 NFL Draft:
Simms' favorite picks from 2024 NFL Draft
Chris Simms sifts through some of his favorite picks from the entire 2024 NFL Draft for the Eagles, Chargers, Cardinals, Steelers, Bills, Raiders, Ravens, Bears, Dolphins, Seahawks, Patriots, and Panthers.

RELATED: 2024 NFL Draft Order - Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7

Head to Pro Football Talk for all of the NFL’s latest storylines and updates ahead of the 2024 NFL season!