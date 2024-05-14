Chris Simms’ 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown: Full rankings and breakdowns ahead of the 2024 NFL season

The 2024 NFL season is right around the corner and as usual Chris Simms is here to get you prepped and ready. Whether you’re a casual viewer or a die-hard fan the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast has all of the latest news surrounding the upcoming season.

This month features Simms’ highly anticipated Top 40 Quarterback countdown. Each week Simms will give in-depth players breakdowns and rankings all leading up to the reveal of his top four quarterbacks for 2024 on Monday, June 10. See below for the first handful of players ranked in Chris Simms’ 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown.

Be sure to subscribe to Chris Simms Unbuttoned for more on the 2024 NFL season as well as an unfiltered look at the NFL, featuring player access, unabashed opinion, X&O film breakdown and stories from a life in and around football.



RELATED: NFL Schedule Release Updates 2024 - Kickoff game, international games, primetime schedule and more

Chris Simms’ 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown:

39. Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas

40. Jarrett Stidham, Denver

Simms’ Favorite Picks from 2024 NFL Draft:

Simms' favorite picks from 2024 NFL Draft Chris Simms sifts through some of his favorite picks from the entire 2024 NFL Draft for the Eagles, Chargers, Cardinals, Steelers, Bills, Raiders, Ravens, Bears, Dolphins, Seahawks, Patriots, and Panthers.

RELATED: 2024 NFL Draft Order - Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7

Head to Pro Football Talk for all of the NFL’s latest storylines and updates ahead of the 2024 NFL season!