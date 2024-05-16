Sunday Night Football schedule kicks off with Rams visiting Lions

Last season’s Wild Card game between the Rams and the Lions was a thriller and the two teams will square off again on the first Sunday night of the NFL season.

The Lions won that game 24-23 to begin a trip that ended in the NFC Championship Game and the matchup on Sunday Night Football will be an early gauge of two teams with aspirations of postseason success.

Both teams will make other appearances on Sunday night. The Lions will visit the Texans in Week 10 while the Rams will be at home against the Eagles in Week 12. The Texans and Eagles are also scheduled for multiple appearances and those four teams are joined by the Chiefs, Bills, Cowboys, Jets, and 49ers. The Cowboys are scheduled for three Sunday night games.

The schedule is not set in stone. NFL flexible scheduling procedures allow for up to two changes to the schedule from Week Five to Week 10 and the league can change any games from Week 11 to Week 17, although the moves must be made no later than 12 days in advance and after consultation with broadcasters. The Week 18 matchup is determined after Week 17’s games have been played.

The full Sunday Night Football schedule for the 2024 season is:

Week One: Rams at Lions

Week Two: Bears at Texans

Week Three: Chiefs at Falcons

Week Four: Bills at Ravens

Week Five: Cowboys at Steelers

Week Six: Bengals at Giants

Week Seven: Jets at Steelers

Week Eight: Cowboys at 49ers

Week Nine: Jaguars at Eagles

Week 10: Lions at Texans

Week 11: Colts at Jets

Week 12: Eagles at Rams

Week 13: 49ers at Bills

Week 14: Chargers at Chiefs

Week 15: Packers at Seahawks

Week 16: Buccaneers at Cowboys

Week 17: Dolphins at Browns

Week 18: TBD