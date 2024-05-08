NFL Schedule Release 2024: Latest updates, international games, primetime schedule and more

With the Super Bowl, NFL Draft, and free agency in the rearview mirror, there’s a final major milestone of spring still to come: the 2024 NFL schedule release, which will provide the roadmap for the upcoming NFL season beginning in early September. While the NFL hasn’t fully confirmed when the highly anticipated release will happen, reports indicate that we’ll get the full slate on Wednesday, May 15th.

While we wait for the schedule release schedule and the release itself, we’ll keep this post updated with all the information on the 2024 NFL season as it develops, including schedules for primetime games, international matchups, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

RELATED: Packers will face Eagles in Brazil

When is the 2024 NFL schedule release?

Reports indicate that the 2024 NFL schedule release will take place on Wednesday, May 15th, at 8pm ET.

When and where are the 2024 NFL international games?

The 2024 NFL season will feature five international games, one each in Sau Paulo and Munich, and three in London. Here’s the schedule we know so far:



Sau Paulo Game

London Game: TBD vs Minnesota Vikings (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

London Game: TBD vs Chicago Bears (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

London Game: TBD vs Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley Stadium)

Munich Game: TBD vs Carolina Panthers (Allianz Arena)

RELATED: NFL announces it will play a regular-season game in Madrid, Spain, in 2025

When is the Super Bowl 2025?

Super Bowl LIX, the Super Bowl for the 2024 season, will be held at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 9th, 2025.

Stay tuned to ProFootballTalk and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel for all the latest on the schedule release and the upcoming 2024 NFL season.