Chiefs will host Ravens in 2024 season opener

  
Published May 13, 2024 07:47 AM

The first game of the 2024 NFL season is set.

The NFL announced on Monday that the season will kick off with the Chiefs facing the Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 5. The game will be broadcast on NBC.

It is a rematch of the AFC Championship Game in January, although that matchup took place in Baltimore rather than Kansas City. The Chiefs won that game 17-10 and went on to beat the 49ers for their third Super Bowl title in the last five years.

The entire schedule for the 2024 season will be unveiled on Wednesday night. Both the Chiefs and Ravens will likely be set for several more primetime games after they kick off the season in one of the league’s spotlight games.