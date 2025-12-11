 Skip navigation
Darius Slay remains undecided about playing again in 2025

  
Published December 10, 2025 07:45 PM

One week ago today, the Bills acquired former Steelers cornerback Darius Slay on waivers. Slay has still not reported.

Per agent Drew Rosenhaus, Slay remains undecided about playing again in 2025. For now, Slay is spending time with his family and taking a break from football.

The Bills placed Slay on the reserve/did not report list. They have yet to announce any plans beyond that. By all appearances, they’re waiting to see what Slay does.

On Wednesday, coach Sean McDermott referred any questions about Slay to G.M. Brandon Beane.

The Bills could, if they choose, pursue the recovery of a portion of the $8.74 million signing bonus Slay received from the Steelers as part of his one-year deal. They also could release him, which would subject him to waivers again.

The last time around, the Eagles also made a claim. The Bills had priority. Some in league circles believe Slay had hoped to get back to Philadelphia. When Slay appeared on a podcast last week, he wouldn’t say whether he would have reported to the Eagles, if they had secured the balance of his deal.