Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Bryce Young
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Bryce Young
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 33, Sam Darnold
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 33, Sam Darnold
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 35, Jameis Winston
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 35, Jameis Winston

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is "in danger"
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Bears-Lions, Giants-Cowboys, Dolphins-Packers set for Thanksgiving

  
Published May 15, 2024 08:11 PM

Green Bay will be added to the traditional hosts of Detroit and Dallas for Thanksgiving in 2024.

The Packers will host the Dolphins in the prime time Thanksgiving game, on Thursday, November 28, at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

In the early Thanksgiving game, the Lions will host the Bears at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS. First overall pick Caleb Williams will get a large national audience as he leads the Bears against Jared Goff and the Lions.

And in the annual Dallas game that always serves as one of the most-watched television programs in America, the Cowboys will host the Giants at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox.