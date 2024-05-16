 Skip navigation
Hall of Fame Game to air on ESPN and ABC

  
Published May 16, 2024 12:52 PM

This year’s Hall of Fame Game will air on ESPN and ABC, the league announced today.

The annual kickoff to the preseason features the Bears and Texans this year, in recognition of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 featuring former Bears Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers, plus former Texan Andre Johnson.

The Monday Night Football broadcasting team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the game. It will be the first time ESPN has broadcast the Hall of Fame Game, but the game aired on ABC from 1971 to 2005.

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 1 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.