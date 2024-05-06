 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_derby_240506.jpg
NFL players take the Kentucky Derby in style
Has Belichick become likeable after Brady roast?
Has Belichick become likeable after Brady roast?
Jets expect no restrictions on Rodgers in OTAs
Jets expect no restrictions on Rodgers in OTAs

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Dolphins president says Stephen Ross is not selling team
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is "in danger"
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Signs point to regular-season schedule release next week

  
Published May 6, 2024 11:05 AM

There’s one last NFL offseason tentpole to erect, before we can enjoy the summer months and begin the inevitable (and insufferable) social-media countdowns to football season.

It’s the schedule release.

All the NFL will say is it’s coming this month. That’s all the NFL ever says.

Will it be this week? As best we can tell, no, it won’t be.

How about next week? That’s currently looking more likely. Especially since next week is a big week for the TV industry, with the “upfront” presentations in New York. Given that the league now authorizes each of the networks to announce a game or two in the days preceding the full release, it makes sense for the networks to generate maximum buzz by sharing a taste of the schedule on the day they unveil their full fall lineups.

If not next week, the next week is the week preceding Memorial Day weekend. That’s not the week for getting the most possible attention for the coming schedule.

We still think the NFL could turn the schedule release into a full-week event. Between Thursday nights and Sunday nights and Monday nights and Thanksgiving and Christmas, the NFL could take over four nights.

On Monday, Sunday night. On Tuesday, Monday night. On Wednesday, Thursday night. On Thursday, Thanksgiving and Christmas in the late morning/afternoon and the rest of the schedule that night.

Regardless of the date(s), it’s coming soon. The “when” to go with the “who” and “where.” The excellent videos from the teams (two-time defending champions are the Chargers). The crystallization of the football season to come.