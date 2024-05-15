 Skip navigation
Jets-Vikings, Jags-Bears, Patriots-Jags, Giants-Panthers set for Europe

  
Published May 15, 2024 07:43 AM

Four games will be played in Europe during the 2024 NFL season, and this morning the league announced which teams will be playing.

The Vikings will play a home game against the Jets on October 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Bears will play a home game against the Jaguars on October 13, also at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jaguars will stay in London and play a home game against the Patriots on October 20 at Wembley Stadium.

The Panthers will play a home game against the Giants on November 10 at Allianz Arena.

All four games in Europe will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET and air on NFL Network.