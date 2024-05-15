Jets-Vikings, Jags-Bears, Patriots-Jags, Giants-Panthers set for Europe

Four games will be played in Europe during the 2024 NFL season, and this morning the league announced which teams will be playing.

The Vikings will play a home game against the Jets on October 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Bears will play a home game against the Jaguars on October 13, also at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jaguars will stay in London and play a home game against the Patriots on October 20 at Wembley Stadium.

The Panthers will play a home game against the Giants on November 10 at Allianz Arena.

All four games in Europe will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET and air on NFL Network.