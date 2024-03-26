Bears, Texans to meet in 2024 Hall of Fame Game

The 2024 NFL preseason will kick off with the Bears and Texans facing off in Canton, Ohio, for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

The traditional start to the preseason takes place amid the Hall of Fame’s induction ceremonies and typically features teams with members of the incoming Hall of Fame class. Andre Johnson’s induction will mark the first time a player who played most of his career with the Texans is getting a bust in Canton. Former Bears Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers are also members of the class of 2024.

Dwight Freeney, Randy Gradishar and Patrick Willis round out the Class of 2024.

The Hall of Fame Game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 1, and the induction ceremony takes place on Saturday, August 3.