Packers hold off Bears 28-21 to take over NFC North lead

The Bears almost did it again. They reached the Green Bay 14 with 27 seconds left, in need of a touchdown and an extra point to tie or a 2-point conversion to win.

On fourth-and-1, though, Caleb Williams’ pass intended for Cole Kmet was underthrown and Keisean Nixon picked it with 22 seconds left to end the Bears’ comeback try.

The Packers held on for a dramatic 28-21 win. Green Bay takes over the lead in the NFC North with a 9-3-1 record, while Chicago falls to 9-4.

The Bears had five comeback wins in the final two minutes this season and seemed destined for another after dominating the second half. Chicago gained only 71 yards and scored only three points in the first half. They trailed by 11 at halftime.

The Bears outgained the Packers 244 to 130 in the second half, and the game was tied 21-21 with 8:00 left.

Green Bay drove 65 yards in eight plays for the winning points as Josh Jacobs had a 2-yard run with 3:32 left. The Bears went 60 yards in six plays to get them close to the end zone before Williams’ interception.

Jordan Love went 17-of-25 for 234 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Christian Watson caught touchdown passes of 23 and 41 yards, and Bo Melton had a 45-yard touchdown reception. Jacobs rushed for 86 yards on 20 carries.

Williams was 19-of-35 for 186 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, with Luther Burden catching four passes for 67 yards. Colston Loveland and Olamide Zaccheaus each had a 1-yard touchdown reception.