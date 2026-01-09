 Skip navigation
Falcons complete interview with Josh Williams for president of football ops

  
Published January 9, 2026 03:47 PM

The Falcons have completed an interview with Josh Williams for the organization’s president of football position, the team announced Friday.

Williams has spent the past 15 seasons with the 49ers, the previous two (2024-25) as director of scouting and football operations. He also spent two seasons (2022-23) as a national scout and five years (2017-21) as an area scout.

In 2016, Williams was the team’s National Football Scouting representative after originally joining the 49ers in 2011 as an assistant in the scouting department before being promoted to pro personnel scout (2013-15).

The Falcons also have interviewed Panthers executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis and Lions COO Mike Disner.

Matt Ryan is expected to land the job.