Trevon Diggs says he’s “very comfortable” in Packers’ defense, ready to go Saturday

Packers cornerback Trevon Diggs has only been in Green Bay for 10 days, but he says he’s already confident in his role in the Packers’ defense and ready to contribute Saturday night against the Bears.

“I’m very comfortable,” Diggs said, via the Associated Press. “I’m ready for whatever.”

Diggs started for the Packers against the Vikings on Sunday, just four days after he was claimed on waivers from the Cowboys. He played 33 snaps on defense and two snaps on special teams, and he said he’s glad to still be playing, which he wouldn’t be if he were still a Cowboy.

“It’s a blessing,” Diggs said. “It’s hard to win in this league and it’s hard to go to the playoffs, so just being here, being able to go to the playoffs, it’s been truly a blessing and I’m truly thankful.”

Diggs says Green Bay feels like the right place for him.

“It feels natural,” Diggs said. “It feels normal. It just feels like a great fit. It’s been great. I’m just happy to be here.”

Now he’ll get to work on helping the Packers beat the Bears, and ensure he gets at least one more game as a Packer.