Ravens complete interview with Kevin Stefanski

The Ravens interviewed a head coaching candidate they’ve faced many times in recent seasons on Friday.

The team announced that they completed an interview with former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. The Ravens also interviewed Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak on Friday, and they interviewed Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb on Thursday.

Stefanski was fired by the Browns on Monday and he’s found his way into several head coaching searches since being dismissed. He’s already met with the Giants and is expected to meet with the Falcons, Raiders, and Titans as well.

The Ravens went 8-4 against the Browns during Stefanski’s tenure as the head coach in Cleveland. Should things fall into place, he could be on the opposite side of those matchups in the years to come.