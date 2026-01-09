 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens complete interview with Kevin Stefanski

  
Published January 9, 2026 03:47 PM

The Ravens interviewed a head coaching candidate they’ve faced many times in recent seasons on Friday.

The team announced that they completed an interview with former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. The Ravens also interviewed Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak on Friday, and they interviewed Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb on Thursday.

Stefanski was fired by the Browns on Monday and he’s found his way into several head coaching searches since being dismissed. He’s already met with the Giants and is expected to meet with the Falcons, Raiders, and Titans as well.

The Ravens went 8-4 against the Browns during Stefanski’s tenure as the head coach in Cleveland. Should things fall into place, he could be on the opposite side of those matchups in the years to come.