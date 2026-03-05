 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draft_260304.jpg
PFT Draft: Best players 25 years old and under
nbc_pft_mostertmikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
Does McDaniel need to change his persona?
drew.jpg
Dalman’s retirement part of growing OL trend

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
nbc_pft_draft_260304.jpg
PFT Draft: Best players 25 years old and under
nbc_pft_mostertmikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
Does McDaniel need to change his persona?
drew.jpg
Dalman’s retirement part of growing OL trend

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Myles Garrett gets another speeding ticket, his ninth since 2017

  
Published March 4, 2026 07:04 PM

Myles Garrett can’t drive 55. Or 65. Or 75. Or 85.

Via WKYC-TV, the Browns defensive end and the 2025 NFL defensive player of the year was cited last month for driving 94 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.

The incident occurred on February 21, on Interstate 71 in Wayne County.

In 2022, Garrett escaped serious injury after he flipped his Porsche three times after swerving to avoid an animal.

Said Garrett at the time: “This will be definitely a wake-up call for me, just try to be smart overall with driving. Don’t take anything for granted. Be grateful that I’m still able to be here and just take my time.”

Garrett’s eighth citation happened last August. He declined to discuss the situation with reporters.

Let him who has never exceeded the posted speed limit cast the first stone. That said, at some point the lesson presumably will be learned. For Garrett, nine tickets and one crash that could have ended far worse than it did haven’t prompted him to opt for cruise control.