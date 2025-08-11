On Saturday, Myles Garrett was cited for driving 100 in a 60 mph zone

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was cited on Saturday morning for driving 100 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, it was Garrett’s eighth citation for speeding since arriving in Cleveland as the first pick in the 2017 draft.

Three years ago, Garrett flipped a Porsche 911 three times while speeding and swerving to avoid an animal.

Said Garrett after the 2022 accident: “This will be definitely a wake-up call for me, just try to be smart overall with driving. Don’t take anything for granted. Be grateful that I’m still able to be here and just take my time.”

Garrett received a $250 ticket for the latest incident, which he can pay without appearing in court. As Cabot notes, Garrett presumably was driving home after the team returned from a preseason game in Carolina in Friday night.

Earlier this year, Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was cited twice in quick succession for speeding. It prompted G.M. Andrew Berry to explain that the team wants to avoid such incidents “because we don’t want some type of catastrophic accident.”