 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_danieljonestarterv3_250820.jpg
Jones’ consistency gives him edge over Richardson
nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_danieljonestarterv3_250820.jpg
Jones’ consistency gives him edge over Richardson
nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Myles Garrett refuses to address latest speeding citation

  
Published August 20, 2025 12:34 PM

For the eighth time since he was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Myles Garrett was cited for speeding earlier this month.

Garrett was driving 100 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone. Among his other incidents, Garrett also flipped a Porsche 911 three years ago while driving at excessive speed and swerving to avoid hitting an animal.

After head coach Kevin Stefanski called Garrett’s latest citation “extremely disappointing,” Garrett had an opportunity to address the situation in a Wednesday press conference.

He declined to do so.

I’d honestly rather talk about football and this team than anything I’m doing off the field — other than the back to school event that I did the other day,” Garrett said.

When a reporter followed up by saying people want to know about it, Garrett replied, “People want to know a lot of things.”

“But I try to keep my personal life personal,” Garrett said. “I’d rather focus on this team when I can.”

Garrett was later asked about his leadership, given this latest citation, and again refused to answer.

“Again, you’re asking the same question, and I’ve answered it two different times,” Garrett said. “So, I’m going to need you to ask a different question so I can focus on this team and not this headline you’re trying to get out of this question that you’re asking.”

Garrett, 29, signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Browns this offseason after previously requesting a trade.