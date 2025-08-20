Myles Garrett refuses to address latest speeding citation

For the eighth time since he was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Myles Garrett was cited for speeding earlier this month.

Garrett was driving 100 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone. Among his other incidents, Garrett also flipped a Porsche 911 three years ago while driving at excessive speed and swerving to avoid hitting an animal.

After head coach Kevin Stefanski called Garrett’s latest citation “extremely disappointing,” Garrett had an opportunity to address the situation in a Wednesday press conference.

He declined to do so.

“I’d honestly rather talk about football and this team than anything I’m doing off the field — other than the back to school event that I did the other day,” Garrett said.

When a reporter followed up by saying people want to know about it, Garrett replied, “People want to know a lot of things.”

“But I try to keep my personal life personal,” Garrett said. “I’d rather focus on this team when I can.”

Garrett was later asked about his leadership, given this latest citation, and again refused to answer.

“Again, you’re asking the same question, and I’ve answered it two different times,” Garrett said. “So, I’m going to need you to ask a different question so I can focus on this team and not this headline you’re trying to get out of this question that you’re asking.”

Garrett, 29, signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Browns this offseason after previously requesting a trade.