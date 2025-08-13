Kevin Stefanski calls Myles Garrett’s latest speeding citation “extremely disappointing”

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was cited for driving 100 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone in Northeast Ohio early Saturday morning after the team returned from its preseason game in Charlotte.

That was Garrett’s eighth citation for speeding since arriving in Cleveland as the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. The citation also comes after he flipped a Porsche 911 three times while speeding and swerving to avoid an animal three years ago.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to the media for the first time since the citation was revealed on Wednesday morning and called the situation “extremely disappointing.”

“It’s been addressed with Myles, with the football team,” Stefanski said in his press conference. “He needs to slow down for his safety and the safety of others.”

Stefanski was asked if Garrett had been disciplined, but did not say.

“I’ll keep everything internal,” Stefanski said.

Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million contract with the Browns earlier this offseason after requesting a trade. At the time, it made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.