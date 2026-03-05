 Skip navigation
Report: Vikings to release DT Jonathan Allen

  
Published March 4, 2026 07:49 PM

The Vikings are expected to release defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The team signed Allen to a three-year, $51 million contract in the 2025 offseason, and he earned $16.2 million last season. The move saves the Vikings $6.45 million against their salary cap for 2026.

The Vikings are also expected to release defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and running back Aaron Jones before the start of the new league year on March 11. They are open to trading edge rusher Jonathan Greenard in the absence of an adjusted contract.

Allen, 31, played all 17 games last season but totaled only 68 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

Allen spent his first eight seasons in Washington after the team made him a first-round pick in 2017. He made the Pro Bowl twice in his time there.