Steelers will release TE Jonnu Smith

The Jonnu Smith experiment in Pittsburgh has ended.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Steelers will be releasing the veteran tight end.

Smith was entering the final year of his contract. He was due to make $7 million in 2026. He’ll leave behind a $3.872 million dead cap charge.

Smith is represented by agent Drew Rosenhaus.

In 17 games last year, with seven starts, Smith caught 38 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. It was a sharp drop from his 884-yard performance a year earlier in Miami.

Smith was part of the trade that brought defensive back Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh, while sending safety Minkah Fitzpatrick back to Miami.

A nine-year veteran, the 30-year-old Smith has played for the Titans, Patriots, Falcons, Dolphins, and Steelers. He’ll become a free agent once released.