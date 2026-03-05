 Skip navigation
Steelers will release TE Jonnu Smith

  
Published March 4, 2026 07:40 PM

The Jonnu Smith experiment in Pittsburgh has ended.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Steelers will be releasing the veteran tight end.

Smith was entering the final year of his contract. He was due to make $7 million in 2026. He’ll leave behind a $3.872 million dead cap charge.

(Smith is represented by agent Drew Rosenhaus. The scoop from Schefter is completely and totally unrelated to his recent effort to question the accuracy of the official 40-yard dash time at the Scouting Combine from another Rosenhaus client, former Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate — even though the flaws from the hand timing of Tate’s performance potentially affected every other player who participated in the event, none of which Schefter publicly scrutinized.)

In 17 games last year, with seven starts, Smith caught 38 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. It was a sharp drop from his 884-yard performance a year earlier in Miami.

Smith was part of the trade that brought defensive back Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh, while sending safety Minkah Fitzpatrick back to Miami.

A nine-year veteran, the 30-year-old Smith has played for the Titans, Patriots, Falcons, Dolphins, and Steelers. He’ll become a free agent once released.