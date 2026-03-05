Bears agree to trade DJ Moore to Bills

The Bills are bringing in a new top offensive weapon.

According to multiple reports, Buffalo and Chicago have agreed to a trade that will send receiver DJ Moore to the Bills.

The deal cannot become official until the start of the new league year next week.

While specific terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed, reports indicate Chicago will receive a mid-round pick in exchange for Moore.

Moore, 28, saw his role reduced in Chicago’s offense in 2025. Though he started all 17 games, he finished with career lows in receptions (50) and yards (682).

Moore was last traded in 2023, as part of the deal that sent the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers. He finished his first season in Chicago with 96 catches for 1,364 yards with eight touchdowns and followed that with 98 receptions for 966 yards with six touchdowns in 2024.

With the deal, Moore will reunite with Joe Brady, who served as Moore’s offensive coordinator with the Panthers from 2020-2021.

Moore has been particularly durable, last missing a game in 2020.

In his eight seasons, he’s caught 608 passes for 8,213 yards with 41 TDs.

With Moore, the Bills will now have a top-caliber receiving weapon for quarterback Josh Allen — a role the team has not had over the last couple of seasons. Last year, Khaliil Shakir led the club with 72 receptions and 719 yards receiving.