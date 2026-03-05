 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maxxcrosbyv2_260305.jpg
Inside growing frustration between Crosby and LVR
GettyImages-2259903705.jpg
Report: Patriots will release Diggs
GettyImages-2259537876.jpg
Prescott: 2026 is year Cowboys ‘make a big jump’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maxxcrosbyv2_260305.jpg
Inside growing frustration between Crosby and LVR
GettyImages-2259903705.jpg
Report: Patriots will release Diggs
GettyImages-2259537876.jpg
Prescott: 2026 is year Cowboys ‘make a big jump’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears agree to trade DJ Moore to Bills

  
Published March 5, 2026 11:56 AM

The Bills are bringing in a new top offensive weapon.

According to multiple reports, Buffalo and Chicago have agreed to a trade that will send receiver DJ Moore to the Bills.

The deal cannot become official until the start of the new league year next week.

While specific terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed, reports indicate Chicago will receive a mid-round pick in exchange for Moore.

Moore, 28, saw his role reduced in Chicago’s offense in 2025. Though he started all 17 games, he finished with career lows in receptions (50) and yards (682).

Moore was last traded in 2023, as part of the deal that sent the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers. He finished his first season in Chicago with 96 catches for 1,364 yards with eight touchdowns and followed that with 98 receptions for 966 yards with six touchdowns in 2024.

With the deal, Moore will reunite with Joe Brady, who served as Moore’s offensive coordinator with the Panthers from 2020-2021.

Moore has been particularly durable, last missing a game in 2020.

In his eight seasons, he’s caught 608 passes for 8,213 yards with 41 TDs.

With Moore, the Bills will now have a top-caliber receiving weapon for quarterback Josh Allen — a role the team has not had over the last couple of seasons. Last year, Khaliil Shakir led the club with 72 receptions and 719 yards receiving.