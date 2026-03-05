Jayden Daniels prepares for third season with his mother as his lone NFLPA-certified agent

Every player needs an agent who is always on the lookout for his best interests. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has the ideal person for the job.

His mother, Regina Jackson, is his NFLPA-certified contract advisor.

Ben Standig recently spotted that Jackson is now listed by the union as the only person representing Daniels. Previously, he’d been represented by both Jackson and Ron Butler.

The move to rely solely on Jackson comes at an important moment in his career. After the 2026 season, Daniels will be eligible for a second contract. The goal will be to do enough this year to persuade the Commanders to get the deal done before his fourth NFL season.

The situation is similar to the arrangement employed by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. His mother, Felicia Jones, has been instrumental in the management of his career. Unlike Jones, however, Regina Jackson is the CBA-authorized representative for Daniels. She can negotiate directly with the Commanders, because she has fulfilled the various requirements for certification to represent NFL players in their contract discussions.

She’ll have direct access to NFLPA resources regarding comparable contracts and other relevant information for negotiating the best possible deal. And she’s in position to serve as a buffer between the Commanders and Daniels.

Daniels isn’t the first quarterback to have an NFLPA-certified agent who was also a family member. Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was represented by his uncle, Will Wilson.

The team’s willingness to extend Daniels after the 2026 season will depend largely on how the 2026 season goes.