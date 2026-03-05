 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_maxxcrosbyv2_260305.jpg
Inside growing frustration between Crosby and LVR
GettyImages-2259903705.jpg
Report: Patriots will release Diggs
GettyImages-2259537876.jpg
Prescott: 2026 is year Cowboys ‘make a big jump’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Amon-Ra St. Brown: I’m upset David Montgomery was traded but happy for him

  
Published March 5, 2026 11:19 AM

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown thinks his team is losing one of the best running backs in the NFL by trading David Montgomery to the Texans.

St. Brown said on his podcast that Montgomery deserves to be a starting running back, which he wasn’t in Detroit thanks to the emergence of Jahmyr Gibbs, and so St. Brown is glad Montgomery will be on a team that gets the most out of his talents.

“I’m sick, selfishly. I’m sick because I love D-Mo,” St. Brown said. “One of my favorite teammates. No matter what the situation was, we all knew that he wanted more carries and wanted to play more, he never made it about himself. He was always all about the team, which I know is hard sometimes, especially in his position. He’s an RB1 on 31 other teams. He’s damn near RB1 for us, but you got two guys, two really good running backs, only one running back can play, which kind of sucks. It’s kind of like a quarterback situation. Although running backs do rotate, only one running back plays. Whereas receiver, you can have two or three on the field. Selfishly, like I said, I’m upset but also I’m really happy for D-Mo because I know how much he wanted a bigger role in an offense and I think he’s going to have that in Houston.”

Lions players and coaches have spoken often about what a positive presence Montgomery is on a football team. But the reality of life in the NFL is that when a younger player comes along and out-plays you, your days are numbered. That’s what happened to Montgomery when Gibbs emerged as the starting running back, and so he’s now on the way out.