Amon-Ra St. Brown: I’m upset David Montgomery was traded but happy for him

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown thinks his team is losing one of the best running backs in the NFL by trading David Montgomery to the Texans.

St. Brown said on his podcast that Montgomery deserves to be a starting running back, which he wasn’t in Detroit thanks to the emergence of Jahmyr Gibbs, and so St. Brown is glad Montgomery will be on a team that gets the most out of his talents.

“I’m sick, selfishly. I’m sick because I love D-Mo,” St. Brown said. “One of my favorite teammates. No matter what the situation was, we all knew that he wanted more carries and wanted to play more, he never made it about himself. He was always all about the team, which I know is hard sometimes, especially in his position. He’s an RB1 on 31 other teams. He’s damn near RB1 for us, but you got two guys, two really good running backs, only one running back can play, which kind of sucks. It’s kind of like a quarterback situation. Although running backs do rotate, only one running back plays. Whereas receiver, you can have two or three on the field. Selfishly, like I said, I’m upset but also I’m really happy for D-Mo because I know how much he wanted a bigger role in an offense and I think he’s going to have that in Houston.”

Lions players and coaches have spoken often about what a positive presence Montgomery is on a football team. But the reality of life in the NFL is that when a younger player comes along and out-plays you, your days are numbered. That’s what happened to Montgomery when Gibbs emerged as the starting running back, and so he’s now on the way out.