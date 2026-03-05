 Skip navigation
Trent Brown returning to Texans on one-year deal

  
Published March 5, 2026 11:07 AM

Trent Brown will be back with Houston in 2026.

According to multiple reports, Brown has agreed to stay with the Texans on a one-year deal worth $7 million.

Brown, 32, signed with Houston as a free agent last March. He was released during roster cuts at the end of August, but was signed to the team’s 53-man roster in October. He then started seven games for the team late in the season and Houston’s wild card victory over the Steelers in the playoffs.

A seventh-round pick in the 2015 draft, Brown has appeared in 110 games with 103 starts for the 49ers, Patriots, Raiders, Bengals, and Texans.