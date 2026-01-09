 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dontayvion Wicks downgraded to out for Packers-Bears

  
Published January 9, 2026 03:33 PM

It turns out the Packers will not have one of their wideouts when they play the Bears on Saturday night.

Green Bay announced Dontayvion Wicks has been downgraded to out as he continues to work through the concussion protocol.

Wicks has not played since the Week 17 loss to Baltimore. He was a limited participant in practice for all three days this week.

Wicks is now the only player on Green Bay’s 53-man roster who has been ruled out. Defensive lineman Warren Brinson (foot), safety Javon Bullard (knee), linebacker Nick Niemann (pectoral), offensive lineman Zach Tom (back/knee), and backup quarterback Malik Willis (right shoulder/hamstring) all remain questionable.