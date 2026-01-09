Dontayvion Wicks downgraded to out for Packers-Bears

It turns out the Packers will not have one of their wideouts when they play the Bears on Saturday night.

Green Bay announced Dontayvion Wicks has been downgraded to out as he continues to work through the concussion protocol.

Wicks has not played since the Week 17 loss to Baltimore. He was a limited participant in practice for all three days this week.

Wicks is now the only player on Green Bay’s 53-man roster who has been ruled out. Defensive lineman Warren Brinson (foot), safety Javon Bullard (knee), linebacker Nick Niemann (pectoral), offensive lineman Zach Tom (back/knee), and backup quarterback Malik Willis (right shoulder/hamstring) all remain questionable.