Which road teams deserve to be favored?
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Commanders interview Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen for their defensive coordinator job

  
Published January 9, 2026 04:18 PM

The Commanders have interviewed Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen for their vacant defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones reacted to the news on social media, replying, “Oh, sh!+. . . . .”

Cullen entered the NFL as a defensive assistant in 2006 with the Lions. He returned to the college ranks in 2009 before the Jaguars hired him as their defensive line coach a year later. He also was the defensive line coach for the Browns (2013), Bucs (2014-15), Ravens (2016-20) and joined the Chiefs in that role in 2022.

In 2021, Cullen was the defensive coordinator of the Jaguars.

The Commanders are seeking to replace defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., whom they fired earlier this week.

The Chiefs have already lost assistant defensive line coach Alex Whittingham to the University of Michigan, and they fired wide receivers coach Connor Embree.