Trevor Lawrence: We don’t feel like we get the credit we deserve

The Jaguars won their fourth straight game on Sunday and took over first place in the AFC South by beating the Colts 36-19 at home, but they weren’t feeling the love in the locker room after the game.

Head coach Liam Coen said he doesn’t “know if we’ll ever really get” the respect that should come with a 9-4 record, but said he doesn’t think it’s a bad thing because “our guys just keep finding ways to get a little bit pissed off and go play their tails off and execute” each week. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence also thinks it helps the Jaguars remain focused on the task at hand.

“We all feel like we’re a really good team and probably don’t get the credit we deserve,” Lawrence said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “Everybody talks about every other team — and even in our own division, it’s all these other teams that are going to go win the division and do all these things and nobody really cares about the Jags, which is fine. It’s kind of just how it is and we’ll use it as a chip on our shoulder and keep playing. It doesn’t really matter.”

The Texans are going for their fifth straight win on Sunday night and beating the Chiefs in Kansas City would ensure them a big slice of the Monday morning spotlight. They would still be behind the Jaguars, however, and that’s how things will look as long as the Jaguars keep taking care of their business.