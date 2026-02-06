Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen dies at 91

The family of Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen announced on Friday that he has died at the age of 91.

Jurgensen spent 18 seasons as a quarterback in the NFL and entered the league as an Eagles fourth-round pick out of Duke in 1957. He backed up Norm Van Brocklin when the Eagles won the 1960 NFL Championship and became the team’s starter the next season.

Jurgensen was a first-team All-Pro in 1961 and was traded to Washington in 1964. He remained with the team through the 1974 season and was voted a second-team All-Pro in both 1967 and 1969. He led the league in passing yards five times over the course of his career and ranks 51st all-time with 32,224 career passing yards.

Jurgensen’s No. 9 was retired in Washington and he is in the team’s Ring of Fame as well as the Eagles’ Hall of Fame. He was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983.