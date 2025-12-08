Has the end of the road come for Jonathan Gannon?

The Cardinals started 2-0. It didn’t stay that way.

Arizona has now lost 10 of 11 games. The most recent defeat came in the form of a 45-17 blowout at home to the Rams. It was Arizona’s worst loss of the season.

With four games to play, it’s time to keep an eye on whether owner Michael Bidwill will make a move as to coach Jonathan Gannon. It would give the Cardinals a head start on their search, at a time when two teams (the Titans and Giants) are already searching.

Gannon gets it. He was asked about his job security three weeks ago, after back-to-back blowout losses to the Seahawks and 49ers.

“Yeah, not a controllable for me,” Gannon said at the time. “I didn’t hire myself. I’m not gonna fire myself, so, seriously, no, I know it comes up. That’s the business we’re in. If you don’t want to be in that business, we laugh, we joke, go work somewhere else. I’m going to control the controllables for myself. You know, come to work and do the best job that I can and try to get our team in position and win a game.”

The Cardinals haven’t won a game since November 3, on a Monday night against the Cowboys. That’s their only win since Week 3.

At this point, it’s hard to envision Gannon returning for 2026. If Bidwill already knows that, there’s no reason to delay the implementation of the decision.