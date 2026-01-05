Dan Campbell: The nucleus of our team is right, but Lions will make “a few changes”

Before Dan Campbell arrived in Detroit, a 9-8 record was considered a great season for the Lions. But Campbell has raised expectations significantly, which means this year’s 9-8 finish is a disappointment.

Still, Campbell thinks his team is generally on the right track, even as he prepares to make some minor changes in 2026.

“I still believe the nucleus of this team is right, but we’ve got to make a few changes,” Campbell said. “We’ve got to work through some things to get the best version of ourselves.”

Campbell said that by beating the NFC North champion Bears in Chicago on Sunday, the Lions showed what kind of team they’re capable of being.

“Good win by the guys. Proud of them. That’s the way to finish. I didn’t expect anything different out of them, just knowing the guys we have,” Campbell said. “Our guys fought.”

Now Campbell needs to figure out how to get those guys to fight more consistently than they did in 2025.