Lamar Jackson: I’m too stunned by the loss to think about my future or John Harbaugh’s

As the Ravens struggled through a disappointing 2025 season, questions were raised about the future of coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson. Moments after the season came to an end with a loss in Pittsburgh, Jackson said he isn’t ready to think about it.

Asked if he thinks he’ll be back with the Ravens in 2026, Jackson said that mere minutes after the end of the 2025 season is too soon to talk about that.

“We just lost a game, a divisional game, a game to put us in the playoffs,” Jackson said. “I’m not even thinking about that right now, to be honest with you. I’m still caught up in what just happened. That’s not my focus right now.”

Asked if he wants Harbaugh back as the Ravens’ coach, Jackson again said he couldn’t answer.

“You’re asking me about next year,” Jackson said. “I’m so caught up in what just happened tonight, I can’t focus on that right now. I just told you. I’m stunned right now. I’m still trying to process what’s going on.”

Those questions may take some time to answer, but after a bad ending to a bad Ravens season, those questions are not going away.