DK Metcalf: “I can’t say anything about what happened”

Steelers receiver DK Metcalf is back with the team, after serving a two-game suspension for initiating contact with a fan at Ford Field in Detroit.

Meeting with reporters, Metcalf repeatedly declined comment on the situation: “I can’t say anything about what happened,” Metcalf eventually said, “for the fifth time.”

Metcalf said he was surprised that his appeal of the suspension was denied, and he said he’s excited to be back with his team.

It was his first time talking about the situation; he declined to talk to reporters after the Week 16 win over the Lions during which the incident occurred.

Metcalf’s refusal to address the situation undoubtedly flows from legal advice he has received to say nothing about it. Anything he says can be used in the potential civil lawsuit to be filed by Lions fan Ryan Kennedy, for assault and/or defamation arising from the media campaign aimed at spreading the word that Kennedy provoked the incident with a racial slur.

The best news for Metcalf and the Steelers is that there was even a reason for him to meet with reporters on Monday. If Ravens kicker Tyler Loop’s 44-yard field goal hadn’t gotten wide, the Steelers wouldn’t be preparing for a Monday night wild-card game against the Texans.