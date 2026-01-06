Von Miller wants to play another season and hopes to remain in Washington

Commanders edge rusher Von Miller had a sack in Sunday’s win over the Eagles, giving him nine for the season. It was the edge rusher’s most sacks since he had 9.5 in 2021.

Miller, 36, has 138.5 sacks in his career, which ties him with DeMarcus Ware for the ninth-most since sacks became an official stat in 1982. He is only 3.5 from ranking sixth all time.

Miller said Monday he wants to continue his career, and he hopes that means a return to the Commanders.

Miller, though, becomes a free agent in March.

“I’ll be 37 years old in March,” Miller said, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. “I think I proved to myself I can play another year. I want to be here, but I’m not in a position to start making demands and saying where I want to play and where I want to be at. Whoever wants me, that’s where I’ll be. But I definitely proved to myself that I can play next year. I would love to be a Commander. I got my house here. Kids got all type of Commanders’ gear and stuff. DQ [Dan Quinn] does a great job of keeping me healthy and ready to go as far as vet days and rest, and I would love to be able to run that back.”

Miller had seven double-digit sack seasons. He earned defensive rookie of the year honors in 2011 and Super Bowl 50 MVP honors to end the 2015 season.

He admits it came easily to him early in his career.

“The older I got, the harder I tried,” Miller said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “I don’t have any regrets in my career or anything that I did. But I do wish I did things a little bit differently. I just wish I would’ve tried harder from the get-go. When I was athletic, bouncy, springy, bendy, I wish I would’ve tried harder then, given my all then. Because I’m certainly giving my all at 36 years old. I wish I would’ve had that same mindset when I was younger.”