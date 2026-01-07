 Skip navigation
Kevin Stefanski had dinner with Giants Tuesday, will meet again on Wednesday

  
Published January 7, 2026 08:23 AM

The Giants have gotten the ball rolling on meetings with potential head coaches.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had dinner with the team on Tuesday. They are set to meet again on Wednesday to discuss the Giants’ head coaching vacancy.

Stefanski was fired by the Browns on Monday after six seasons as their head coach. The Falcons and Titans have also expressed interest in speaking with Stefanski about their head coaching openings.

Wednesday morning also brought word that the Giants have scheduled an interview with former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy next week. They are expected to have interest in former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and have also been linked to Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, and Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak this week.