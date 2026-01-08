Buccaneers fire offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, QB coach Thad Lewis

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles says he’s staying in Tampa Bay for 2026. But he’s firing his key offensive assistants.

Josh Grizzard is out after one year as the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. Also out is quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Grizzard had been the Buccaneers’ pass game coordinator in 2024 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2025, replacing Liam Coen, who left to become head coach of the Jaguars. Early in the 2025 season everything appeared to be operating smoothly, but the Bucs’ offense declined as the season went on, and Bowles has decided to make a change.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is heading into the final season of his contract, and if Bowles can’t turn things around it could be his final year in Tampa Bay as well. Bowles finding a play caller who can get the most out of Mayfield is his top priority right now.