As trade calls resume, Raiders are “prepared” to keep Maxx Crosby

The Raiders have a problem. They’ve spent millions in cash and cap space on a wave of first-day free agents. Now, defensive end Maxx Crosby, with his $30 million salary for 2026, is back on the roster.

And so they’ve leaked this to ESPN on Tuesday night: “Raiders already have received calls from ‘several’ teams inquiring about the availability of Maxx Crosby in a trade, per source. For now the Raiders are prepared to get Crosby healthy and have him play for Las Vegas. But they are listening to other teams.”

The “we’ll just keep Maxx” ship sailed when they reached a tentative deal to trade Crosby to the Ravens. But they need to re-assume that position since they’ll be negotiating again — with far less leverage.

The Ravens are out. The Cowboys reportedly are out. Any team that does a deal with Crosby will want to take a very careful look at his surgically-repaired knee for any indication that it may not justify the investment of draft picks, cash, and cap space.

As mentioned in an earlier blurb, Maxx may emerge from this experience with a newfound appreciation for the Raiders. Bygones may be bygones. He may be impressed by the moves the Raiders have made in free agency.

Which is fine. But it complicates the Raiders’ overall roster situation, given that millions have been committed to others based on the assumption that they won’t be paying $30 million to Crosby this year.

Further complicating the situation is that the Raiders will have a very hard time getting the same kind of draft compensation the Ravens had offered.