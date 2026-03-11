 Skip navigation
Cowboys agree to terms with QB Sam Howell

  
Published March 10, 2026 10:00 PM

The well-traveled Sam Howell will be traveling again.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, the former Eagles backup quarterback has agreed to terms with the Cowboys.

A fifth-round pick of the Commanders in 2022, Howell was the full-year starter in 2023, leading the league in both attempts (612) and interceptions (21). He was traded to the Seahawks in 2024.

Last year, Seattle traded Howell to the Vikings. After the preseason, he was re-traded to the Eagles.

The current Cowboys understudy to Dak Prescott is Joe Milton III. The Howell arrival suggests that Will Grier won’t be back as the third quarterback. Or it could set up a potential trade of Milton, who is under contract through 2027.