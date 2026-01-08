Dolphins fire Mike McDaniel

As it turns out, Mike McDaniel will not return in 2026.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has fired McDaniel on Thursday.

McDaniel, 42, finishes his Dolphins tenure with a 35-33 record. He was hired in 2022, going 9-8 with a postseason appearance in his first season. The club improved to 11-6 in 2023, but again lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Miami was 8-9 in 2024 and 7-10 in 2025. The Dolphins and former General Manager Chris Grier parted ways midway through the season.

Now the Dolphins will have the opportunity to start fresh with a new G.M. and head coach.

One of the new regime’s first big decisions will be addressing the quarterback position with Tua Tagovailoa.