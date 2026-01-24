John Harbaugh offers his thanks to Baltimore, and the Ravens

John Harbaugh is having a busy offseason after he was fired by the Ravens and hired by the Giants, but he took some time out to offer his thanks to his home for the last 18 years.

Harbaugh took out a full-page ad in the Baltimore Sun to express his appreciation for the city, the fans, and the team.

Harbaugh’s full message is below:

When Ingrid, Alison and I arrived in Baltimore, we knew that we were joining a football organization. What we couldn’t have fully known then was that we were becoming part of a city, a culture, and a community that is bonded together by a shared sense of strength and unity.

From the first time I walked onto the field at The Bank, it was clear this place was different. Ravens football is different... the standard is high, the values are second to none, and the meaning of it all transcends the white lines. You see it in the way this city shows up on Sundays, in the way it supports its players, and in the way Ravens fans represent the shield everywhere they go.

Through the years, we’ve shared unforgettable moments of shared triumph and excellence, along with steadfast determination in the face of trial and adversity. We have lived it all together. Your unwavering allegiance to support your team and to make your presence felt, always made this team and franchise the best it could be.

To Steve Bisciotti: Thank you for creating an environment rooted in maintaining a standard of excellence.

To the players who worked hard, fought, believed and always played with the hearts of lions, THANK YOU. Your commitment to one another, to the standard, and to this city is what made our success happen. Coaching you has been one of the greatest privileges and joys of my life.

To our coaches, your devotion and work ethic were unrivaled. To our front office and all the support staff, your dedication was the foundation of the success.

Most of all, to the people of Baltimore: Thank you for embracing my family and for allowing us to grow alongside you. This city’s grit, resilience and authenticity are unmatched. The pride you take in your team reflects the pride you take in one another. That is something truly special.

Football can be about wins and losses, but what lasts are the relationships, the shared moments, and the bond between a team and its city. Those memories will echo forever.

With deep respect, gratitude, appreciation and love,

Thank you, Baltimore.

Thank you, Ravens Flock.

John Harbaugh