Brian Flores to interview with Ravens for head coach

  
Published January 8, 2026 10:08 AM

At least one team is interested in speaking with Brian Flores in this coaching cycle.

Via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Ravens plan to interview the Vikings’ defensive coordinator and former Dolphins head coach.

Albert Breer of SI.com notes the interview will take place next week.

Flores, 44, has been with the Vikings since 2023. Minnesota’s defense finished No. 3 in yards allowed and No. 7 in points allowed in the 2025 season.

Flores was Miami’s head coach from 2019-2021, registering a 24-25 record. The Dolphins were 5-11 in 2019, 10-6 in 2020, and 9-8 in 2021.

Even without a head coaching job, Flores may end up departing the Vikings as his contract is up as defensive coordinator. He is also involved in an arbitration and litigation case against the NFL and multiple teams (Giants, Dolphins, Broncos, and Texans).