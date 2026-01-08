Stephen Ross on Mike McDaniel firing: Our organization is in need of comprehensive change

The Dolphins became the eighth NFL team to make a coaching change since the start of the 2025 season when they fired Mike McDaniel on Thursday.

McDaniel’s ouster came days after the end of the regular season and after McDaniel held a pair of press conferences that focused on his plans to move the team in a different direction during the 2026 season. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross released a statement about the decision shortly after news of the change was reported by multiple outlets.

“After careful evaluation and extensive discussions since the season ended, I have made the decision that our organization is in need of comprehensive change. I informed Mike McDaniel this morning that he has been relieved of his duties as head coach,” Ross said. “I love Mike and want to thank him for his hard work, commitment, and the energy he brought to our organization. Mike is an incredibly creative football mind whose passion for the game and his players was evident every day. I wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

The timing of the change has led to immediate speculation that the Dolphins will be making a run at hiring John Harbaugh as their next head coach. The team has been linked to Jim Harbaugh in the past due in large part to Ross’ role as a major donor to the University of Michigan and we should learn soon if they’ll wind up with a different Harbaugh on the sideline at Hard Rock Stadium.