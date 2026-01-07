 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughshock_260107.jpg
How shocking was Harbaugh’s firing?
nbc_pft_harbaughgiants_260107.jpg
Analyzing Harbaugh’s fit with Giants
nbc_pft_harbaughfired_260107.jpg
Ravens firing Harbaugh is a ‘gutsy call’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughshock_260107.jpg
How shocking was Harbaugh’s firing?
nbc_pft_harbaughgiants_260107.jpg
Analyzing Harbaugh’s fit with Giants
nbc_pft_harbaughfired_260107.jpg
Ravens firing Harbaugh is a ‘gutsy call’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants schedule interview with Mike McCarthy for next week

  
Published January 7, 2026 07:55 AM

Mike McCarthy faced the Giants many times when he was the head coach of the Packers and the Cowboys, and he’s now set to meet with the NFC East team about their head coaching vacancy.

According to multiple reports, the Giants have arranged an interview with McCarthy for their vacancy next week. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the interview is scheduled for Tuesday.

McCarthy was 49-35 over five seasons in Dallas before parting ways with the team after the 2024 season. He was 125-77-2 as the Packers’ head coach and won Super Bowl XLV, but also lost an NFC Championship Game at home to the Giants after the 2007 season.

The Giants are also expected to speak with former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. They are also one of the teams believed to have interest in former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.