Giants schedule interview with Mike McCarthy for next week

Mike McCarthy faced the Giants many times when he was the head coach of the Packers and the Cowboys, and he’s now set to meet with the NFC East team about their head coaching vacancy.

According to multiple reports, the Giants have arranged an interview with McCarthy for their vacancy next week. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the interview is scheduled for Tuesday.

McCarthy was 49-35 over five seasons in Dallas before parting ways with the team after the 2024 season. He was 125-77-2 as the Packers’ head coach and won Super Bowl XLV, but also lost an NFC Championship Game at home to the Giants after the 2007 season.

The Giants are also expected to speak with former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. They are also one of the teams believed to have interest in former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.