Cam Ward optimistic about his shoulder and his future

  
Published January 5, 2026 06:15 PM

Titans quarterback Cam Ward learned a valuable lesson in his first season.

“First thing I learned,” Ward said, “is get your helmet down on a quarterback sneak, or they’ll pop your ass.”

Ward injured his right shoulder in a season-ending loss to the Jaguars. A report indicates Ward was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain, and Ward confirmed it doesn’t appear he will require surgery.

There is relief,” Ward said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website.

The No. 1 overall pick started all 17 games and finished the season with a 60 percent completion percentage, 3,169 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions. He did not throw a pick in any of his final four starts and only one in his last nine starts.

After one season, Ward is confident he can play in the NFL.

“I know I am going to have success,” Ward said. "[Right now it’s about] getting healthy on my shoulder, and doing all the little things I need to do to become a better player next year.”