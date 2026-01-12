Patriots hold slim 6-3 lead over Chargers at halftime

Neither the Chargers nor the Patriots have been able to get in much of an offensive rhythm in the first half of their wild card matchup, as the teams are tied 3-3 at halftime.

The teams have gone a combined 2-of-10 on third down — 1-of-5 each. The clubs also have just eight first downs each. New England has outgained Los Angeles 171 to 117.

The Patriots scored first, with rookie Andy Borregales connecting on a 23-yard field goal to cap a long drive early in the second quarter for a 3-0 lead.

Then Cameron Dicker came on for a 21-yard field goal, helping the Chargers cash in on a possession that went deep into New England territory after the club had failed on fourth down earlier in the contest.

Finally, the Patriots scored again to effectively close the half, with Borregales hitting from 35 yards.

Quarterback Drake Maye is 6-of-15 for 95 yards with an interception, which came on a tipped pass. Maye is also the leading rusher with 55 yards on five attempts — including a 37-yard run late in the second period.

For the Chargers, Justin Herbert is 10-of-13 for 93 yards. Keenan Allen leads with three catches and 25 yards.

On the injury front, Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis is questionable to return with a toe injury.

The Chargers will receive the second-half kickoff.

Update 9:50 p.m. ET: Davis has returned to the game to start the second half.