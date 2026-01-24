 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Don’t wish Sean McVay a happy 40th birthday on Saturday

  
Published January 23, 2026 07:31 PM

Sean McVay, who was only 30 when the Rams hired him in January 2017, turns 40 tomorrow. And, like many who hit that milestone, he doesn’t want to be reminded of it.

“I’m not a big birthday guy and if you guys say happy 40th, I’ll slap the shit out of you,” McVay told reporters on Friday. “Here’s what I will say. What is a good birthday is when I’m working on my birthday and if I’m working next week. That’d be a hell of a birthday. That’s the only present I want.”

Take it from someone who turned 40 in 2005. It’s no big deal. And it’s far better than the alternative.

We all get one life, one chance to survive for as many revolutions around the sun as possible. It’s up to us to get the most out of the time we have.

McVay can take great satisfaction that he has achieved much in his 40 years, as of tomorrow. He’ll surely continue to live every moment to the fullest.

That’s all any of us can do. Live life. For 40 years. And 50. And 60. And beyond, ideally staying healthy, fit, and capable for as long as possible.

The years pass for all of us. Do the most with your one and only one shot at this crazy little thing called life.

And don’t sweat aging. Embrace getting old. If you’re lucky, you will.