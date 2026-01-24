Don’t wish Sean McVay a happy 40th birthday on Saturday

Sean McVay, who was only 30 when the Rams hired him in January 2017, turns 40 tomorrow. And, like many who hit that milestone, he doesn’t want to be reminded of it.

“I’m not a big birthday guy and if you guys say happy 40th, I’ll slap the shit out of you,” McVay told reporters on Friday. “Here’s what I will say. What is a good birthday is when I’m working on my birthday and if I’m working next week. That’d be a hell of a birthday. That’s the only present I want.”

Take it from someone who turned 40 in 2005. It’s no big deal. And it’s far better than the alternative.

We all get one life, one chance to survive for as many revolutions around the sun as possible. It’s up to us to get the most out of the time we have.

McVay can take great satisfaction that he has achieved much in his 40 years, as of tomorrow. He’ll surely continue to live every moment to the fullest.

That’s all any of us can do. Live life. For 40 years. And 50. And 60. And beyond, ideally staying healthy, fit, and capable for as long as possible.

The years pass for all of us. Do the most with your one and only one shot at this crazy little thing called life.

And don’t sweat aging. Embrace getting old. If you’re lucky, you will.