Elijah Moore helped Broncos off the field vs. Bills, may help on the field vs. Patriots

Denver practice squad wide receiver Elijah Moore hasn’t played in a game for the Broncos yet. But he has already helped the Broncos get to the AFC Championship Game. And he might get on the field in that game on Sunday.

Moore signed with the Broncos’ practice squad last month after the Bills cut him, and when the Broncos were preparing to face the Bills last week, Moore said he helped prepare his new team with everything relevant he could tell about his old team.

“I did all I can in meetings. They asked me questions. Whatever they asked, I gave it to them,” Moore told Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

Now Tomasson reports that the Broncos may elevate Moore from the practice squad to play against the Patriots. Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin has a hamstring injury, and Moore could take Franklin’s place.

Moore is undeniably talented, and was the 34th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. But in stints with the Jets, Browns and Bills, he never produced to the level of his talent. The Broncos would love to see Moore show what he can do tomorrow against the Patriots.